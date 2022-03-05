Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Rant — Bayern Munich 1-1 Bayer Leverkusen (Sad but not explicit)

Well that wasn’t great. Bayern Munich just drew 1-1 against Bayer Leverkusen in a game that honestly could’ve been a loss if not for some awful finishing. Julian Nagelsmann looks like he’s treading water at the moment as his tactics and substitutions failed to net Bayern three points over a Leverkusen side missing their main striker. Questions will be asked about this one, and the answers won’t be pretty.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Definitive signs of mentality issues under Julian Nagelsmann.

Why Omar Richards should be the starting left-back as long as Alphonso Davies remains out.

Rounding out some of the other positive performances — Ulreich and Pavard.

Another shutout game for Robert Lewandowski.

Is Thomas Muller ineffective in this system?

The big problem Jamal Musiala had today — good decision making held back by poor execution.

Is Dayot Upamecano becoming a 42 million euro mistake?

Warning signs for the upcoming game against RB Salzburg in the Champions League.

Has Julian Nagelsmann been carried by individual brilliance? The poor decision making behind his subs.

A depressing picture of the long and short term problems facing Bayern Munich at the moment.

