Three observations from Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw with Bayer Leverkusen

Time to worry about Nagelsmann?

Let me preface this section with this: Julian Nagelsmann is a really, really talented coach. He’s only 34 years old, 3 years younger than when Pep Guardiola started coaching at Barcelona. His track record with Hoffenheim and RB Leipzig is excellent. That being said, a number of worrying trends have become quite frequent with Nagelsmann’s Bayern Munich, and that is massive defensive lapses.

While FC Bayern has scored an absurd amount of goals thanks to the machine that Robert Lewandowski is, their defense has already given up 27 goals. While it is still one of the better tally's in the Bundesliga, it’s still abysmal considering the defensive talent we have in Upamecano, Hernandez, and Süle. FC Bayern seem to continue to have problems adjusting to Nagelsmann’s back-3 system. Far too often, this game included, Bayern have pressed absurdly high and have allowed extensive space for their opposition to get quality opportunities on goal. Quite simply, Bayern is fortunate to have earned a draw this game considering the chances they allowed Leverkusen. It’s worth keeping an eye on Davies return as he is starting to look like the key cog in the system.

FC Bayern continue to struggle, and while key absences such as Neuer and Davies matter, they’re happening with a frequency that should not be allowed to continue if we want to seriously challenge for the Champions League title. Hopefully Nagelsmann figures it out so we don’t waste another year of peak Müller and Lewandowski.

Oh poor Thommy.

I have to wonder if this was simply a miscommunication between Ulreich and Müller, but ooof. I’m not sure this would’ve happened with Manuel Neuer in net. We can’t have that happen, Thommy.

The invisible Florian Wirtz

For all of the talk of Florian Wirtz and FC Bayern, Wirtz did himself no favors this game. He had a marginal impact on the game in which he should’ve been the focal point with talisman Patrick Schick’s extended absence. According to WhoScored, Wirtz scored a rather-bad 6.1 for his performance this game and the underlying stats tell you why: He had a dreadful 57% pass completion rate (Compared to Kimich’s 91%, for example).

He mustered only 1 shot, 1 tackle, and won 1 aerial duel. In essence, he was largely invisible. Yes he’s very young, but this was a game in which he needed to showcase his class with Schick out and he just simply failed to do so. It’s worth tracking his performances over the remainder of the year, but early indications show he might not be ready for the trials and challenges of FC Bayern Munich.