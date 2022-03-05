Bayern Munich Sporting Director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic tests positive for COVID

Bayern Munich Sporting Director Hasan “Brazzo” Salihamidzic tested positive for COVID on Saturday. The rapid test came prior to Bayern’s match against Bayer Leverkusen at the Allianz Arena.

Head coach Julian Nagelsmann said before kickoff, “Unfortunately he is at home because he has a positive quick test. We’re still waiting for the PCR result, he’s got a bit of a headache. From that point of view he is doing well. He would of course prefer to be here, we would prefer to be there too.”

Bayern confirmed his positive test with a tweet.

ℹ️ Unser Sportvorstand Hasan #Salihamidzic hatte einen positiven Corona-Schnelltest und ist daher heute gegen Leverkusen nicht in der Arena. Gute Besserung! — FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) March 5, 2022

“Our sports director Hasan Salihamidzic had a positive rapid corona test and is therefore not in the arena against Leverkusen today. Get well soon!”

While missing a sporting director for a week or two (or more, if he ends up with a severe case) isn’t bad news on the field for Bayern, after 2022’s first few months of BAD VIBES surrounding Bayern with the big number of injuries and COVID cases, I believe we’re all hoping that Bayern can get just a few weeks off from this type of news.

We want to wish Brazzo nothing but the speediest recovery and hope to see him back on the sidelines as soon as possible.