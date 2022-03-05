Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: 2021/22 Bundesliga full coverage

Sooooooo it’s been a week since we last had any Bayern Munich action, which feels weird because usually this part of the season would be packed with English weeks. Guess being knocked out of the DFB Pokal early has its perks.

A moderately depleted Bayern are due a visit from Bayer Leverkusen this week, who will be eyeing revenge after the 5-1 thrashing they got in the Hinrunde last year. While the Werkself as they’re known will be missing Patrick Schick, they have one of the most lethal attacking lineups in the Bundesliga. Meanwhile Bayern will be without its best defender in Lucas Hernandez, making things very tricky for coach Julian Nagelsmann in the upcoming game.

