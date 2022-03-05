RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku is “interesting” to Bayern Munich

According to Sport Bild journalist Christian Falk, RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku is “interesting” to Bayern Munich.

Interesting, however, is no guarantee that anything will happen — even if Nkunku’s former skipper, Julian Nagelsmann, is now at the helm of Bayern Munich. Falk’s report was captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia, but it just seems unlikely that Bayern Munich would be willing to shell out any significant fee for another attacker. Moreover, there has not been any contact between the Rekordmeister and Nkunku’s agent as of yet either.

The club has made it clear that — barring any loan assignments — it will have both Gabriel Vidovic and Paul Wanner as part of the first team next season, so adding yet another attacker to the top of what is expected to be a 3-4-2-1 next season just seems...excessive. However, there is nothing wrong with Bayern Munich doing a little due diligence on a good player.

Carry on.