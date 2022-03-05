Bayern Munich vs Bayer Leverkusen: Gamethread and Live Blog

Without Lucas Hernandez, Bayern Munich have only three fit center-backs. For Julian Nagelsmann though, that seems to be enough, as most predictions suggest that almost every other position on the pitch will be occupied by either a winger or a striker.

Doing that against a bottom-end Bundesliga team would be risky. Doing it against Bayer Leverkusen is almost suicidal. Even with Patrick Schick sidelined this weekend, Leverkusen have one of the most threatening attacks in the Bundesliga. Only Bayern Munich and BVB have scored more goals than the Werkself this season, and with Florian Wirtz and Moussa Diaby, they have some stars who can give the Bavarians some trouble.

Of course, if it’s star power you’re after, no one in Germany can compete with Bayern Munich. Thomas Muller is back in action and set to start up top alongside Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane, and the rest. Meanwhile Jamal Musiala will get a chance to show what he’s got in midfield alongside Joshua Kimmich, as a proof-of-concept for Bayern’s plan to find a home-grown Thiago replacement. That’s a lot of pressure on the youngster, but you can’t play at this club without pressure.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Time: 3:30 pm local time, 9:30 am EST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

