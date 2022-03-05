Jürgen Kohler feels Matthias Ginter wouldn’t make a difference at Bayern Munich

Recently, there have been a handful of conflicting reports pertaining to Bayern Munich’s interest, or lack thereof, in Borussia Monchengladbach’s Matthias Ginter. The defender has made it clear he will be leaving Die Fohlen on a free transfer this summer, when his contract expires. He’s been linked with a summer move to Bayern as well as Inter Milan in Serie A, but the latest reports on the matter suggest that Bayern was never seriously considering Ginter as a viable option to replace the departing Niklas Sule. There are a handful of other options they are considering, instead.

Opinions are mixed on whether or not Ginter would improve Bayern’s back line or not, but former Bayern, Borussia Dortmund and German national team midfielder Jürgen Kohler recently said that he feels the 28-year-old wouldn’t make a difference if he were to come to Bayern. “As a national player, he is of course interesting for FC Bayern. But can he really be the backup? I still know him from the Dortmund days: He’s certainly a good defender, also a very reasonable person, makes a good impression, but as a player he wouldn’t suit Bayern much. He is not one who makes the difference, no Lewandowski or Neuer. He made one or the other good game at Gladbach, but there were always fluctuations in performance, and you can’t afford that at Bayern. You have to play constantly at a good to very good level, like Alaba — and Ginter hasn’t done that before,” Kohler said of Ginter in a recent interview with Abendzeitung.

There’s mounting pressure on Bayern’s front office to find a viable replacement for Sule, especially given the fact that they lost the veteran core of Jerome Boateng, Alaba, and Javi Martinez last summer. Alaba, in particular, was a tough pill to swallow since he left on a free transfer for Real Madrid after contract negotiations faltered at Bayern. Losing a player of that caliber for free is hard to recover from. “Alaba was certainly the most serious loss because he lived at Bayern. He has really developed into a very good player and was the best defender for me, especially in the treble season - and he also scored decisive goals from standard situations,” Kohler said when he was asked about the state of Bayern’s defense post Alaba and Boateng leaving.

Much like Lothar Matthaus, Kohler is also of the opinion that more is expected from both Lucas Hernandez and Dayot Upamecano. He thinks the pair of center backs both haven’t quite hit their full stride yet at Bayern. “Both haven’t gotten any consistency and at the moment not in a stable form either, so that you could say: ‘That’s a house number for Bayern Munich’. The Bayern players still have to improve internationally,” he said.