Bayern Munich loanee Alex Timossi Andersson drawing interest from Bundesliga clubs

Bayern Munich loanee Alex Timossi Andersson has had a strong season for SK Austria Klagenfurt this season as he has tallied four goals and six assists in 25 games across all competitions this season.

The Swedish winger plays with an edge and has reportedly started to draw interest from German Bundesliga clubs. As much as SK Austria Klagenfurt would like to keep the player, that task could prove to be difficult.

“Alex (Timossi Andersson) belongs to Bayern Munich. There is a lot of interest in him from the German Bundesliga. We’ll have a hard time keeping up with that,” Klagenfurt’s sporting director Matthias Imhof told DAB (as captured by Sky Austria).

It is unclear where Bayern Munich views Timossi Andersson within its organizational structure at this point, but the youngster has been with the club since joining the Bayern Munich U-19s from Helsingborg in 2018. Given the club’s need to generate revenue, it would not be shocking to see Bayern Munich look to sell off the talented youngster this summer.