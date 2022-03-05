Tottenham Hotspur leads Bayern Munich on Djed Spence

On Thursday, we saw the rumor break that Bayern Munich was interested in Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence. According to Goal, however, Tottenham Hotspur if the favorite to land the 21-year-old:

The highly-rated right-back has been catching the eye during a loan spell at Nottingham Forest and is expected to be on the move this summer. Tottenham are favourites to sign Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence this summer, GOAL has learned, with the Nottingham Forest loanee attracting interest from across Europe. There has been talk of Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich joining the race for the talented 21-year-old, with a number of teams in Germany said to be monitoring the buccaneering defender’s progress.

Sjed is just one of many names that have been linked to Bayern Munich, so it would not be shocking it the Rekordmeister’s alleged pursuit of the right-back was not much more than kicking the tires on a player who fits the positional profile.