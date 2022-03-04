“Bayern Munich are under enormous pressure”: Thomas Müller fired up for must-win Champions League match against RB Salzburg

Bayern Munich star Thomas Müller recently reviewed his team’s overall performance in the previous month of February. As Julian Nagelsmann’s team prepares to face RB Salzburg in the UEFA Champions League next week, Die Roten vice-captain recalled his side’s underwhelming display in the first leg. The Austrian club looked set to snatch a victory in their first-ever appearance in knockout stages, until a 90th minute goal from Kingsley Coman, assisted by Der Raumdeuter himself, earned the Bavarian giants a draw.

Müller admits that he and his teammates are now under pressure to deliver in the second-leg.

“We had some intense games in February,” the Germany International explained in his monthly newsletter, which fans can subscribe to from his official website. “Right at the beginning in the Bundesliga against RB Leipzig. We were able to win that game. Then we went to play their brother club RB Salzburg in the knockout round of the Champions League. We showed decent comeback qualities against good Salzburgers and earned a very important draw. So the clock is set to zero here and it’s all about the sausage in the second leg.”

Müller, however, is no stranger to tense moments like these and the experienced German remains excited to take on the upcoming challenge.

“Needless to say, how important this game is for our season and so we are under enormous pressure to perform,” the 32-year old added. “But honestly, I love it. When there’s a lot at stake, there’s a lot to be gained. Not only on paper (advancing, etc.), but emotionally as well. These challenges with clear consequences are a great incentive for me as an athlete.”

As always, fans can count on their reliable attacking-midfielder to make the difference for his team. Having recovered from his second COVID-19 infection, Müller is expected to return to action at the weekend against Bayer Leverkusen.