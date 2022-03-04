Three players discussed in meeting between Bayern Munich’s Oliver Kahn and agent Mino Raiola

According to Sport Bild’s Christian Falk (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn met with super-agent Mino Raiola in Monaco and discussed three players.

Most notably, Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland was — allegedly — one of the primary points of discussion, along with Ajax’ Ryan Gravenberch and Noussair Mazraoui. Haaland, of course, is one of the most sought after players on Earth and is available to clubs who will pay his release clause (rumored to be €75 million to €90 million).

Gravenberch, meanwhile, has been considered a depth/developmental option for the central midfield in Munich, who would cost upwards of €30 million. Mazraoui will be a free agent this summer, but has been very closely linked to a move to FC Barcelona.

It should be noted that Falk stated this story on his Bayern Insider Podcast and that these types of discussions are normal in the course of business between team executives and agents. What any of this means regarding Bayern Munich’s squad planning for 2022/23 remains to be seen.