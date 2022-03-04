Bayern Munich projecting Paul Wanner to be its version of Florian Wirtz

On Thursday, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted out that Bayern Munich was among the teams eyeing Bayer Leverkusen phenom and Germany international Florian Wirtz.

While Romano also mentioned Real Madrid and FC Barcelona as club watching Wirtz, Abendzeitung issued its own report stating that Bayern Munich would not be among the club seeking to eventually make an offer to Bayer Leverkusen for Wirtz.

Why? Well, according to Abendzeitung, Bayern Munich has two primary reasons for potentially passing on a bidding war for Wirtz:

Wirtz is expected to draw a fee of anywhere from €80 million to €100 million. Bayern Munich is enthralled with its own prospect, Paul Wanner.

Abendzeitung (as captured by @iMiaSanMia) states that Bayern Munich considers Wanner as its own Wirtz. That seems like a lofty prediction for Wanner, but it shows the immense amount of faith that the club has in him.