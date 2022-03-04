Report: Juventus interested in Bayern Munich’s Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting

Per a new report from Italian outlet Tuttosport (via Sport Bild), Juventus is interested in trying to sign Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting from Bayern Munich this summer. They are in the market to try to find a viable backup option for Dusan Vlahovic, who just recently joined Juventus from Fiorentina for roughly 80 million euros. They like the idea that Choupo-Moting is more than happy to play a backup role to Robert Lewandowski at Bayern and would expect him to do the same behind Vlahovic if he were to go to Juventus this summer.

Juventus will likely have a tough time trying to convince Choupo-Moting to leave Bayern though, as he’s held in high regard at Bayern and seems to enjoy serving as Lewandowski’s backup. So far this season, he’s also been able to make an impact when he’s been involved, having tallied nine goals and four assists from 16 appearances across all competitions, most recently scoring and providing an assist off the bench in the 4-1 win over SpVgg Greuther Fürth. Even last season he made significant contributions, having tallied nine goals and an assist that included a goal in each leg of the Champions League quarter-finals against his former club, Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite enjoying his role at Bayern and having a good standing with the club, Choupo-Moting could potentially be enticed by more opportunities at Juventus, if that is, in fact, on the table. Simply put, there might be more of a chance for more appearances playing behind Vlahovic as opposed to Lewandowski and that could very well be a component that Juventus uses as leverage at the negotiating table if and when that time comes.

A lot would also hinge on the future of Joshua Zirkzee, who is currently out on loan with RSC Anderlecht in Belgium. He’s scored 14 goals and has provided 8 assists across all competitions for the Belgian outfit and recently said that he’s still hopeful of having some sort of future with Bayern once his loan spell with Anderlecht ends. If Bayern was to lose Choupo-Moting to Juventus, they could keep Zirkzee in the fray to serve as Lewandowski’s backup, but there had also been issues with his attitude at Bayern before he was loaned out. It’s an option that’s on the table, but a lot could depend on how much Juventus would be willing to offer for Choupo-Moting.