Bayern Munich’s Josip Stanisic could be loaned out this summer

We saw the speculation earlier this week that Bayern Munich youngster Josip Stanisic could be a candidate for a loan, but now we are learning some of the rationale behind that thought process.

According to Sky’s Florian Plettenberg (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Stanisic’s development has hit a plateau. After an injury and a positive test for COVID-19, Stanisic has not gotten back on track and was said to be “irritated” that Julian Nagelsmann did not select him to dress against neither VfL Bochum nor SpVgg Greuther Fürth.

If the youngster does not start to get more game time, it appears that all sides will look for the player to leave on a loan assignment this summer. With all of the talk generated recently about Bayern Munich being on the market for a right-back or a right wing-back, Stanisic does not appear to be a solution or even a contender to provide a solution for Bayern Munich’s need for that role.

Surely, that is also weighing on the talented youngster.