Bavarian Podcast Works: Weekend Warm-up Podcast Season 1, Episode 39 — Bayern Munich needs to communicate with Robert Lewandowski; The summer options for right-back; Benjamin Pavard’s future at center-back; and MORE!

As Bayern Munich’s squad prepares for a big Bundesliga match against Bayer Leverkusen, the club was extremely active in the papers with a variety of stories involving the squad planning for next season.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at why Bayern Munich needs to step up its communication game with Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller, and others to avoid another Niklas Süle fiasco.

The latest list of candidates to play right wing-back for Julian Nagelsmann next season.

A few thoughts on why Bayern Munich might not need to spend money on Arminia Bielefeld’s Stefan Ortega.

The potential for a starting three-man center-back crew of Lucas Hernandez, Dayot Upamecano, and Benjamin Pavard for next season.

