Daily Schmankerl: Paris Saint-Germain to court Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski?; Liverpool eyeing Adam Hlozek; Carlo Ancelotti to Manchester United?; Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger to PSG or Real Madrid?; and MORE!

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is seeing his name attached to different clubs every day. Now, we get Paris Saint-Germain as the next potential suitor for Lewandowski:

Lewandowski advisor Zahavi maintains the best connections to Sheikh club Paris Saint Germain and Real Madrid. The Israeli has already transferred ex-Bayer David Alaba (29) to the royals for free. Since then, the relationship with sports director Salihamidzic has been particularly tense. Lewy has been regularly associated with both clubs in the past. When specifically asked about the Parisians’ interest, the striker replied to Telefoot1: “I’m still under contract with FC Bayern until 2023. I’m not thinking about that yet.”

It can be assumed that while PSG would have no issue paying both Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappe that the French club would make a harder push for the Pole should Mbappe sign with Real Madrid.

Just a few weeks ago, Bayern Munich was linked to Sparta Prague striker Adam Hlozek, but now Liverpool is rumored to have interest in the talented 19-year-old:

Liverpool are ‘closely following’ Adam Hlozek and could make a move for the 19-year-old this summer. Hlozek came up through the Czech side’s academy and has notched 36 goals and 33 assists in 118 appearances since being promoted to the first team in 2018. Used as a No.9 and a second striker, the 19-year-old has managed eight goals and 12 assists in all competitions this term. That form has seen him linked with both Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, but Jeanes Footeux (via Sport Witness) claim Liverpool are also in the mix. The report claims Hlozek could be a replacement for Divock Origi, whose Liverpool deal expires in June, while the ‘steady decline’ of Roberto Firmino is also said to be a factor in their thinking. Hlozek has ‘caught the eye of Jurgen Klopp’ and the Reds are ‘closely following’ his performances for Sparta Prague. The Czech Republic international’s contract expires in 2024 and the report states that an offer of around €20m should be enough to convince Sparta to part with the striker.

Bayern Munich will host Bayer Leverkusen in what should be a very intriguing Bundesliga match-up.

The Rekordmeister sits in first place, while Die Werkself is 14 points behind the pace-setters in third place. Certainly, a win for Leverkusen would be a huge boost the squad.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where each team sits in the table and the recent form of the two clubs.

Why Bayern Munich fans want to keep an eye on both Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong.

How Bayern Munich might line-up — which could change a million times because of all of the uncertain statuses for Julian Nagelsmann’s squad.

A prediction on the match.

Could former Bayern Munich boss and current Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti make the move to Manchester United this summer? ESPN think so:

As Manchester United step up their attempts to find a new long-term manager, reports have linked another name to the job. Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as a target for the club according to ESPN. The former Chelsea manager may not last much longer in Spain with his team 1-0 down in their Champions League two-legged tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Former Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl is starting to draw interest from clubs like AC Milan and AS Roma:

Julian Weigl has been a regular at Benfica Lisbon since moving from Borussia Dortmund to Portugal. Now two top clubs are said to be interested in the five-time international. As reported by Sport Bild, AC Milan and AS Roma are watching the midfielder. Weigl’s contract in Lisbon runs until 2024, and the former Dortmund player is also valued at 22 million euros on the transfer market. This season, Weigl has made 37 appearances for the Portuguese record champions across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing five assists.

It’s going to be another long few days without any midweek fixtures, but it sure is good to see Bayern Munich back to winning in dominant fashion. If you had asked me if I thought Bayern were capable of coming out of an Eintracht Frankfurt away game with a victory and a clean sheet, I would’ve scoffed at the notion two weeks ago. But now that it has happened, this team looks like they can grind out the wins again.

However, looking at the not-so-distant future, there are quite a few things the club needs to sort out: impending contract extensions, signing defensive reinforcements, analyzing the future of the Bayern midfield, and managing campus talents. This podcast will be covering these topics:

Take-home points from the Eintracht game

Defensive situation and potential targets for the summer

Contract extensions and the “Big 3”

The curious case of chef Gnabry (who has been starving us for a while)

Marcel Sabitzer’s performances and areas where he must improve

Musiala and Wanner and their future at the club

The injury situation and players on the verge of a return

Antonio Rüdiger’s expected contract renewal with Chelsea FC might not be happening — and Madrid and PSG will be there to offer the Germany international a new home:

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger is out of contract in the summer and the Germany international is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with a foreign club. Sky Sports News has now been told there have been no talks with Chelsea over a new deal for over a month. Rudiger’s decision on where he plays next season will be primarily motivated by the football project. Antonio Rudiger’s representatives are in “constant dialogue” with Real Madrid and PSG. Sky Sports News has been told there have been no talks with Chelsea over a new contract for over a month. Rudiger’s decision on where he plays next season will be primarily motivated by the football project. He is unlikely to make a decision on his future until the summer.

Something went off the rails in Bayern Munich’s pursuit of Rüdiger, but it mostly seems that the defender just does not want to return home to Germany at this stage of his career.