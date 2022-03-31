Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann shares a weird tip on how to be a better leader

It looks like Thomas Muller isn’t the only person at Bayern Munich with a thing for horses. Speaking to the club podcast, coach Julian Nagelsmann revealed that he people used to think he was arrogant. That is why he went to a trainer and got some horse therapy.

“Horses aren’t creatures that judge. Horses react to your aura,” explained the Bayern coach. ”And if you come into a paddock and all the horses run away, then you’re obviously a bit too dominant in your demeanor.”

Apparently, Nagelsmann went to a trainer who confronts executives with horses. Sounds weird, but it must’ve worked, given the 34-year-old’s current reputation as a sterling communicator. Here’s the breakdown via Abendzeitung:

At the beginning of the seminar, as Nagelsmann describes it, the horses tried to break through the fences when he appeared. Three days later, however, the animals all came to him. ”And the whole time they followed me in the paddock for two hours in the dark.”

Okay, that’s rather impressive. And given that Nags is now a millionaire football coach at one of the biggest clubs in the world, we can’t argue with the results. Also, as an example of correlation, everyone says Thomas Muller would be a great coach one day. And Thomas Muller works with horses on a daily basis.

Conclusion? Horses = better coaching. BRB, scheduling a meeting with my nearest horse whisperer today.