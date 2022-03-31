PSG won’t sell prized defensive prospect to Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain is going to do whatever it can to keep highly-touted defensive prospect El Chadaille Bitshiabu per Foot Mercato.

Bayern Munich was said to have interest in Bitshiabu, but PSG does not appear likely to sell the youngster any time soon:

According to our information, the Parisian club has no intention of letting go its U17 international, seen twice with the pros in the French Cup. Paris has taken out the barbed wire and will not let go its prospect, whatever the price offered and whatever the interested club. This is clear.

Bayern Munich’s rumored shift to being a “selling club” likely means that it will be on the hunt for young players like Bitshiabu moving forward. PSG, which is probably still a bit bitter about losing Tanguy Nianzou to Bayern Munich, seems intent to not make losing defensive prospects to the Bavarians become a pattern.

Bitshiabu currently has a deal with PSG through 2024.