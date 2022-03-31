Hansi Flick talks about the match against the Netherlands and squad planning for World Cup

Germany continued their undefeated spell under the new coach Hansi Flick and are now nine matches undefeated. Unfortunately, after Germany drew 1:1 with the Netherlands, it was the end of the winning streak under the former Bayern Munich coach.

Hansi Flick was pleased with the team’s efforts in the match against the Netherlands: “We played really good football for 60 minutes and were able to make it 2-0 through David Raum. After that, the Netherlands got more in front of the goal and put on the pressure. But we held up well. On the whole, I’m very satisfied, but I know that we have to keep it up for 90 minutes.”

In the post-match press conference, Flick also talked over the squad planning for the World Cup. He explained that there is still a lot of time for the final squad, and many things can happen. “Every single one who was here has the quality to enrich the team. The squad is getting bigger and bigger, which is great for us coaches to have a choice.”

As the World Cup draw approaches, Hansi is wary of the things that his team needs to improve: “We lost too many balls, we have to get more calmness into our game, and the positioning wasn’t always optimal. Nevertheless, we tried a lot of things and implemented what we had given the players as a plan.”