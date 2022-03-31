Corentin Tolisso’s salary demands priced him out for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich midfielder Corentin Tolisso will see his contract expire at the end of June and at that time, the Frenchman will be able to pick his next club with no strings attached.

The funny thing is that it appears that not many people at Bayern Munich want to see him go, despite a long history of injuries and up-and-down performances. The coaches and front office alike, want him back on the squad for next season.

The problem according to Sport Bild (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), however, is that Tolisso wants to see his salary bump from €8 million per season to €12 million. The €4 million raise is not something that Bayern Munich feels like it can handle at this point.

With that, the Bavarians have turned to their focus to Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch, who the club wants to bring in to fill Tolisso’s roster spot.

Tolisso has been linked to Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Olympique Lyon among other clubs.