Things are going back to normal — Bayern Munich to play in full capacity at Allianz Arena

Things are finally getting back to normal and this is the moment that Bayern Munich fans have waited for a long time — the team will play in full capacity at the Allianz Arena! After just a little over two years, the team will experience the full support from their fans, starting with the next home match.

Bayern Munich announced today on its official website this great news and explained the regulations for the fans. The 2G rule will no longer apply for Bayern’s home games, and wearing the protective mask won’t be mandatory, but the fans are advised to wear one. Besides that, alcoholic beverages will also be served again in the stadium and the public areas.

Executive vice-chairman Jan-Christian Dreesen is very happy with these regulations: “We’re delighted, especially for our fans, that full-capacity crowds are allowed at the Allianz Arena again. Fans are the essence of football and turn the matches at our stadium into something special, especially now in the crucial stage of the season. We will continue to take all necessary precautions to ensure the highest level of safety and the health of spectators.”