Bayern Munich vs. Manchester City at...Lambeau Field?

According to a report from the Green Bay Press Gazette, Bayern Munich might be taking on Manchester City at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin in an exhibition match this summer:

The Green Bay Packers aim to host a football game between Manchester City and Bayern Munich in July at Lambeau Field. To Americans, that would be soccer. The top-level European teams will play an exhibition game just days before the Green Bay Packers training camp opens, according to sources and internet posts. The Man City-Bayern game will draw soccer fans from around the Midwest, if not the country and the world. Lambeau Field might not be big enough for a standard soccer field, which is why it will be an exhibition, but it’s iconic enough for people to want to see a match there.

With the World Cup not slated to start until November, the Bayern Munich summer tour could feature the squad’s regulars unlike some of the International Champions Cup games back in 2018. When Bayern Munich squared off with Juventus in Philadelphia, the most well-known players were Arjen Robben, Franck Ribery, David Alaba, and Javi Martinez due to the World Cup.

BFW Commentary

If you have never been to Green Bay, it is pretty cool. It is hard to think of an American sports city with more of a small town feel. Green Bay is certainly unique in that respect.

On the surface it seems like an odd place for such a heavyweight matchup, but it should be a cool atmosphere. If you are going, you should absolutely take the tour of Lambeau Field to soak in some history,

If you plan on flying into Milwaukee to attend the match, though, just note it is approximately a two-hour drive from the Milwaukee Airport to Lambeau Field. I also found the Miller Brewing Company tour in Milwaukee to be pretty cool as well.