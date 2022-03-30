Bavarian Podcast Works: Preview Show — Bayern Munich vs. SC Freiburg (Rückrunde)

Right before the international break, Bayern Munich ousted Union Berlin in the Bundesliga, but there is no rest for the weary. The Bavarians will now face off with a pesky SC Freiburg side, who is looking to hang on to a top-six position.

Here is what we have on tap for this episode:

A look at where both teams sit in the Bundesliga table.

The amazing season (so far) for SC Freiburg.

Why German national team fans might want to keep an eye on Christian Gunter and Nico Schlotterbeck.

A rundown of who might be in this week for Bayern Munich and why some key players might get the conservative treatment from Julian Nagelsmann.

A guess on Nagelsmann’s lineup, why we are expecting the back-three to return, and how we might see Kingsley Coman at wing-back.

A prediction on the match.

