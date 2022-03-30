Lothar Matthäus doesn’t think Mats Hummels should play for Germany anymore

Mats Hummels has been a long-time veteran of the German national team and was a key factor in Germany’s 2014 World Cup win. He is seen as one of the best, if not the best German center-back of his generation. However, Lothar Matthäus believes that his time with Die Mannschaft might be coming to an end.

The former Bayern Munich defender has increasingly stronger competition with names like SC Freiburg’sNico Schlotterbeck on the rise and players like Antonio Rüdiger in top form at Chelsea FC. Even Sule should get the nod over Hummels at the moment.

“Mats Hummels is currently falling behind a bit. Especially when you consider that Hansi Flick, like Bayern, lets you press high, wants to win the ball quickly and generally needs players who have speed. The pace isn’t Mats’ greatest strength anymore, and unfortunately he was injured for a long time,” explained Matthäus on Sky.

It’s true that Hummels is still a strong competitor but his strengths don’t align with what Flick needs from his defense. Flick loves to play a high line and Hummels simply doesn’t have the pace to afford a playstyle like that.

Matthäus says Hummels time with Die Mannschaft is probably coming to an end, especially with the rejuvenation of the team and new debutants being introduced. We are seeing a new looking Germany squad now. Hummels still has time to catch Flick’s attention before the World Cup, but at the moment it seems like Hummels might not get his flight to Qatar.