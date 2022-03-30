Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich: Live stream, game time thread, how to watch

If Bayern Munich want to advance to the Semifinals of the UEFA Women’s Champions League, they’ve got the deck stacked against them heading into today’s second leg. The Bavarians played well in the first leg and were extremely unlucky to lose 1-2 to Paris Saint-Germain. Now, Bayern will have to turn things around with a depleted squad on the road.

Bayern will be short TWELVE players in the second leg. Linda Dallmann, Jovana Damnjanović, Franziska Kett, Karólína Lea Vilhjálmsdóttir, Carina Wenninger, Sarah Zadrazil and Maximiliane Rall are out due to testing positive for COVID. Viviane Asseyi will be missing due to a yellow-card suspension. Laura Benkarth, Ivana Rudelić, Marina Hegering and Maria Luisa Grohs are also all still missing due to long-term injuries.

“I still have a good feeling. We’ll field a good team,” head coach Jens Scheuer said. “I’m looking forward to the game.

Do or die. Go big or go home.

It’s Bayern time.

Match Info

Location: Parc des Princes, Paris, France

Time: 9:00 pm local time, 3:00 pm EDT

TV/streaming: YouTube, Find Your Country

Tips for commenting:

