Report: Bayern Munich likely to pass on signing center-back in transfer market

According to a report from Sport Bild (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), Bayern Munich might not replace center-back Niklas Süle during the summer transfer window.

Süle, of course, will be headed to Borussia Dortmund, but it seems unlikely that Bayern Munich will be adding another center-back to step into the Germany international’s roster spot.

Unable to find the athletic or financial profile they are seeking in a center-back, Bayern Munich might just stand pat and roll with who they already have on the roster for the 2022/23 season.

Adding a player who can play right-back would free up Benjamin Pavard to slide permanently into a central role in defense.

In addition, some of the players that have been linked to Bayern Munich just dId not quite fit into what the club was seeking. SC Freiburg’s Nico Schlotterbeck is well regarded, but needs more seasoning in the eyes of the Bayern Munich bosses. Meanwhile Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Matthias Ginter is viewed as a back-up and not a starter.