Report: David Alaba pushing for Real Madrid to sign Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry

According to a report from Sport BIld’s Christian Falk and Tobi Altschäffl (as captured by @iMiaSanMia), Serge Gnabry is unhappy with his role at Bayern Munich under Julian Nagelsmann.

Gnabry, though, could have some help finding a new home thanks to a familiar face: Real Madrid defender and former Bayern Munich star David Alaba.

Per the report, Alaba is "campaigning" for Real Madrid to go after Gnabry, who is said to be unhappy playing as a wing-back and is expecting to be paid at the same level as Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman.

The Sport Bild reporter say that there is “loose contact” between Gnabry’s representatives and Los Blancos.

Even with the alleged unhappiness and Alaba’s push for Madrid to sign him, Gnabry still wants to ink a deal with Bayern Munich.

Should he re-sign with the Rekordmeister, Gnabry wants to play a more central role in Julian Nagelsmann’s formation. There, Gnabry would be competing for playing time with Thomas Müller, Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman, Jamal Musiala, and Paul Wanner among others next season.