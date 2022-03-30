Postgame reaction: Bayern Munich stars wanted to see more control in Germany draw vs. the Netherlands

Germany and the Netherlands fought to a 1-1 draw, which left a few Bayern Munich stars wanting to see a little more from Die Mannschaft.

“Going 1-0 up in this atmosphere was a great moment. We then lost a bit of control, that’s annoying. But you could see that we not only keep up against good teams, but can also dominate them,” said Thomas Müller as captured by @iMiaSanMia.

Manuel Neuer saw some very good things from his vantage point in between the sticks, but lamented how the squad lost its grip on the match.

“I think we played well over long stretches and could have walked away with the win. It would have been good if we had more control over the game,” said Neuer (as captured by @iMiaSanMia).

For Jamal Musiala, the youngster turned in a strong effort, but was subbed off early to get some extra rest after a strenuous shift.

“Hansi saw that I wanted to continue playing. He then told me that I did well and that I should rest now. It’s all OK. He is an important coach for me, we have a great relationship,” Musiala said (as captured by Sport1’s Kerry Hau).