Daily Schmankerl: The aftermath Germany vs. Netherlands; Bayern Munich implored to get Chelsea’s Kai Havertz; Arsenal, Liverpool also eyeing Christopher Nkunku; Manchester United to pursue Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane?; and MORE!

Germany squared off against the Netherlands in a hard-fought match that saw each side score one goal. It was a solid effort for both countries and showed that each team have some work to do ahead of the World Cup.

Germany looked great early, but did fade in the second half. Still, Die Mannschaft held on to avoid a loss, which showed some mettle. Here are some quick hitters on the match:

Jamal Musiala having the sleeve of his compression shirt ripped off early — with no call — was something.

I loved the pressure that Germany put on the Dutch early in the game. There is just far more energy for this team under Hansi Flick. You can feel it.

Timo Werner’s header off the crossbar would have been a nice way for Germany to take an early lead. Werner is putting himself in good positions.

It seemed like the Dutch went hard after Nico Schlotterbeck whenever they could and the youngster scuffled a bit.

Germany was absolutely the better and more consistent team in the first half — and it eventually paid off. Some nice work from Werner and Musiala led to a cross that deflected off of Kai Havertz and into open space where Thomas Müller drilled a left-footed shot into the net.

Schlotterbeck was not great. The youngster seemed a little frantic as the Dutch went full bore after the entire backline in the second half. Thilo Kehrer was pretty awful. Antonio Rüdiger and David Raum had some great moments and some not-so-great sequences as well. They just looked a bit worn down as the game went on.

Steven Bergwijn’s goal for the Netherlands came on the heels of a crazy play that probably could have ben prevented a few different times.

Kehrer was very lucky not to be assessed a penalty on Memphis Depay. Very...lucky.

I wasn’t a huge fan of how İlkay Gündoğan played. He seemed a step too slow for the game and just looked a bit off. I can’t envision him start when Leon Goretzka is healthy.

Julian Brandt was sloppy, too, upon entering the match as a sub. He certainly did not do much to help his case to stay on the squad for the World Cup. Ditto for Florian Neuhaus and Julian Draxler. Draxler and Neuhaus weren’t necessarily bad, but didn’t do much to help themselves, either.

Overall, it was a solid effort, but Germany just seemed to fade a bit at (okay, a lot) in the second half. There were some poor moments and bad decisions as well, but I don’t see this as a step back for Germany. The Netherlands is a quality opponent with a staunch defense and a pesky offense. I’m sure everyone wanted to see a win, but it wasn’t in the cards.

Earlier this week, we saw the news that Bayern Munich had RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku on its transfer radar. The Bavarians, however, are not alone. Liverpool and Arsenal FC both also are eyeing the talented Frenchman:

Nkunku has been identified as a potential replacement for Bayern, with RB Leipzig valuing their star player at €70m (£59m) after an outstanding season with the east German club, with his form catching the eyes of both Arsenal and Liverpool. ESPN report that the Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on the attacking midfielder, who this season has scored a staggering 26 goals and assisted 15 in all competitions for Leipzig, and now, Bayern are looking to join the hunting pack.

It might not be a good idea to start any guff with the Canadian men’s national team:

The Canadian men’s soccer team is going to the World Cup and it will be armed this November in Qatar. John Herdman’s team travels with a sword these days. “The sword’s something that symbolizes ‘New Canada,”’ Herdman explained after Sunday’s 4-0 win over Jamaica that secured the Canadian men’s first trip to the soccer showcase since Mexico ‘86. “I said to these boys [that] we’ve always had a shield. But we created a sword and on the sword it says ‘Nihil timendum est,’ which is ‘Fear Nothing’ [in Latin]. And that’s New Canada. That’s the swagger we want to play with. And it goes in into every stadium to symbolize we’ll own their ground and be New Canada.”

Bayern Munich stars Joshua Kimmich and Kingsley Coman were recognized by WhoScored.com with a spot on the Bundesliga Team of the Month:

After Bayern Munich trounced Union Berlin 4-0 last weekend, the squad headed off for an international break. While some players reported to their respective countries for duty, some others are working to get healthy for the stretch run of the season.

This break could not have come at a better time for the Bavarians — especially because there was ample for us to discuss, even without a game on the docket. Here is what we have on tap for this week’s podcast:

The good timing of the international break for Bayern Munich, Germany’s slate of games, and why it will still be interesting to watch.

Why Oliver Kahn’s new hands-on approach was needed and why a cup of coffee or a pint of beer are always a god way to strengthen relationships.

Liverpool and FC Barcelona’s interest in Robert Lewandowski and why Bayern Munich should be wary of what Jurgen Klopp can offer (not just a big salary).

Marcel Sabitzer’s uncertain future and why it might make sense for both sides to move on.

Why Bayern Munich should pass on Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch and start pushing money toward positions that the club has a more pertinent need for next season.

Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby is drawing a lot of interest:

Moussa Diaby is having a very strong season at Bayer Leverkusen and is on the list for some top teams in Europe. The winger gave an interview to the French newspaper Le Parisien and said when asked about a change in the summer: “Of course I’m thinking about it, but not that much at the moment.” However, Diaby’s focus is initially on the season finale with Leverkusen and reaching the Champions League. Looking to the future, the Frenchman, who still has a contract in Leverkusen until 2025, has one goal: “I want to play all high-level matches and that includes the premier class. I love to compete under pressure.” According to L’Equipe , Leverkusen’s pain threshold for a possible change should be 100 million euros. However, this does not put Diaby under pressure, quite the opposite: “It’s always nice to hear such numbers.” According to SPORT1 information, several English clubs are chasing the French (4 A appearances) from Bayer Leverkusen . Above all, Manchester United, Arsenal FC and Newcastle United are interested. So far, however, there has not been a concrete push from one of the clubs mentioned.

Sport Bild’s Raimund Hinko laid out why Bayern Munich should go after Chelsea FC’s Kai Havertz this summer:

Help yourself to the disintegrating Chelsea. And not with just anyone, but with Kai Havertz personally, for whom it didn’t work out in 2020. Yes, dear “Brazzo” Salihamidzic, you can now take revenge on Marina Granovskaia. The Chelsea boss has danced on your nose enough times, shown you off with relish tugging at Callum Hudson-Odoi and made fun of you. But now her empire is falling apart, and after the departure of the oligarch Roman Abramovich, many things are threatening to collapse. Even if a new investor signs on, there will be severe turbulence. You at Bayern shouldn’t have any scruples. Too often the English have snootily laughed at you with all their money. If you believe the articles in the highly reputable “The Times” or the “SZ”, several clubs, which are said to be using dirty money, are heading into a dead end. Sooner or later you are threatened with the end. And the Bundesliga could be the big winner with its “50 plus 1” rule (majority of shares must be owned by the club). No matter how: It would be negligent not to take care of Kai Havertz, even if the chances were slim. The young man with a contract until 2025 is surprisingly mature at the age of 22 and doesn’t mess around after each of his goals. Anyone who now says that he only headed the 1-0 win against the harmless Israelis in Saturday’s international match should remember that Havertz also scored the golden 1-0 for Chelsea in the Champions League final against ManCity, one of many important ones Goals with which he benched Romelu Lukaku, a true nine. Yes, that’s Kai Havertz, who went to London from Leverkusen in 2020 for 80 million euros as the most expensive German player. Never again, will Havertz be cheaper. And even if it should be 80 million, what is that compared to the 80 for the Frenchman Lucas Hernández, the 44 for Dayot Upamecano. Havertz would be a bargain either way. And now in Chelsea’s precarious position, unfortunate as that may be for this club, anyway.

So...Hinko has some good points in terms of timing and profile. The biggest issue — as always — is cost. In addition to what the financial hit would be, I’d think Serge Gnabry would also have to leave for a Havertz move to work.

I can’t see it happening, but it is a nice thought about a player who would probably thrive in Julian Nagelsmann’s system.

We’re halfway done with the international break and there’s not much for Bayern Munich fans to talk about at the moment. Good thing Germany exists, or we’d have to cancel this podcast. Hansi Flick just beat Israel 2-0 with a bunch of fringe players on the National Team, and with it being a World Cup year and the Netherlands game left to play, there’s a lot to talk about. Of course, there were some transfer rumors too.

In this episode, Tom and Ineednoname discuss:

Germany’s weird setup against Israel.

How individual players performed, especially guys like Havertz, Werner, Musiala, Raum, and Schlotterbeck.

Did Hansi Flick copy Julian Nagelsmann back-three style setup with Germany?

How will Hansi Flick line up the defense in Qatar? Who plays at right-back? Does Hansi have a problem with Baku?

What kind of a setup will we see for the Netherlands game? Should Julian Weigl keep playing for Germany?

Is Noussair Mazraoui worth the money Bayern are offering?

Bayern Munich’s newfound relationship with Raiola and how that affects transfers going forward.

Why Matthias Ginter doesn’t seem like a serious target for Bayern.

How Mazraoui would be used by Nagelsmann.

Is Manchester United going to make a play for Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane after this season? It seems like it is a possibility:

Tottenham striker Harry Kane is an option Manchester United will consider in their search for a new No.9, according to The Athletic. United want to bring a proven goalscorer to Old Trafford and are prepared to test Spurs’ resolve on Kane if the England captain emerges as their primary transfer target.