Report: Bayern Munich among clubs interested in VfB Stuttgart’s Sasa Kalajdzic

VfB Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic is heading toward the end of his contract and will be looking to move on.

Surprisingly, Bayern Munich is among the interested clubs in Kalajdzic, whose deal expires in 2023. RB Leipzig, Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham, and AS Roma are also reportedly in the mix per kicker:

The likelihood that Kalajdzic will wear the jersey of the traditional club beyond the summer decreases from week to week and defeat to defeat. Already last summer there were many indications that the two-meter man would change. However, his shoulder injury just before the end of the transfer period stopped all poaching attempts before they could materialize.

Interest in the 24-year-old has not subsided since then. Primarily clubs from England and Italy lure. Then (as now) represented by Tottenham, West Ham and Roma, among others. But the name Kalajdzic has also been discussed in the Bundesliga at RB Leipzig, Dortmund and FC Bayern, among others.

Either way, a transfer of the strong and accurate attacker would mean a bitter loss for Stuttgart. Sportively as well as financially. The transfer fee, which was previously estimated at around 20 million euros, should fall by a lot. Discussions with the aim of an early extension of the contract, which expires in 2023, have so far been postponed.