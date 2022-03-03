Fabrizio Romano says Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Bayern Munich are all watching Florian Wirtz closely

Bayer Leverkusen phenom and Germany international Florian Wirtz is one of the most dynamic and talented young players on the planet.

The 18-year-old’s dazzling skill-set has impressed many observers, but three big clubs are paying special attention: Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Bayer Leverkusen star has piqued the interest of all three giants:

There's lot of interest around Florian Wirtz - it's normal as he's one of the best talents in the world. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern are watching him closely for the future - nothing advanced. ⭐️ #Wirtz



No move expected in 2022. Bayer Leverkusen are planning to keep him. pic.twitter.com/n65284Y7KO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 3, 2022

As Romano states, the likelihood of a move this summer is not good, but we could start to see club dangle nine-figure offers toward Bayer Leverkusen in 2023. Wirtz’s current deal runs through 2026, so it could be even longer than 2023 before Die Werkself is ready to start thinking about collecting on a mega deal for one of Germany’s best young players.

Bayern Munich’s interest in Wirtz has not been a secret. There were rumors that the club even has had contact with Wirtz’s father, but it remains to be seen how Wirtz would fit in a system managed by Julian Nagelsmann.

If Nagelsmann follows through on his intent to shift to a 3-4-2-1, Wirtz would seem to be a shoo-in for one of the attacking midfield roles — especially with Jamal Musiala being targeted for a future as a 6 or an 8. Moreover, Bayern Munich is already planning to eventually shift wunderkind Paul Wanner from being a 10 to an 8 as well.

The biggest question, however, is if Bayern Munich would really spend as much as it would seemingly take to pry Wirtz away from Bayer Leverkusen?

While not referenced by Romano, Newcastle United, Arsenal FC, Chelsea FC, Liverpool, Manchester City, and Manchester United have also been linked to Wirtz in recent months.