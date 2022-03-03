Training Update: Bayern Munich’s Niklas Süle, Marc Roca, and Robert Lewandowski return to the team

Bayern Munich’s latest training session welcomed back a couple of players.

For starters, Niklas Süle, who hadn’t trained all week due to a back problem, was back with the team today. His return will undoubtedly be an immense (both literally and figuratively) asset to the team as they suit up to face Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

Marc Roca, who trained individually yesterday, was also seen training with the team again. According to Bild, his absence was due to a COVID suspicion. Thankfully, he tested negative and was able to return to training. Bouna Sarr, who had been sidelined with a knee issue, is also back. Marcel Sabitzer, however, was not seen training with the team.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski missed yesterday’s training due to his wife’s grandmother’s funeral (again, may she rest in peace), having traveled to and from Poland. Lewandowski finished his travels and trained with the team today as well.

There was good news from Corentin Tolisso, who was substituted off against Greuther Fürth two weeks ago with a hamstring strain. The French midfielder was seen back on the pitch for the first time since his injury, and he completed some running exercises.

On a slightly somber note, captain Manuel Neuer still has not joined team training. It was said yesterday that a possible comeback target against Leverkusen was too early after all. However, he could well be ready for Bayern’s crunch game against RB Salzburg in the Champions League next week. Sven Ulreich, who has done a decent enough job filling in for Neuer so far, is expected to don the gloves against Leverkusen.

Speaking of knee issues, Leon Goretzka finally seems to be making progress. His knee is apparently not troubling his running anymore. According to Florian Plettenberg, it shouldn’t be too long before Goretzka returns to training, but a comeback date is still not in sight. Kicker claimed that an early April return seems possible.