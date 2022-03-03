Bayern Munich interested in signing Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence. The record champions have been scouting the 21-year-old, who is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest in the Championship. They have scouted him in recent matches and will continue to watch him in upcoming fixtures. If Spence continues to impress, Sky Sports has been told to expect Bayern to make an approach about a summer transfer for the young talent.

Other Bundesliga rivals such as Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are also tracking Spence’s progress along with just about every club in the Premier League. Tottenham and Arsenal FC have been watching him most closely this season as they look to sign new right wing-backs and both considered making bids in January.

Spence has been instrumental in Nottingham’s Forest rise up the table and his stats have been great. He is top in the Championship for successful dribbles, as well as having great ball recoveries, interceptions, and forward pass metrics. Spence is also rated as the fastest full-back in the Championship. There are a number of reasons to be excited about this prospect.

We are seeing a pattern of Bayern signing more English talent with recent signings such as Omar Richards and Jamal Musiala. Bayern are now seriously considering Djed Spence, and the club are prepared to listen to offers for.

Bayern are now seriously looking at Spence, whose Middlesbrough contract expires in 2024 and whom the club are prepared to listen to offers for. The English full-back is valued at under 3 million euros, but would cost more as his value is expected to rise.