Goalkeeper’s Union: Updates on where Bayern Munich stands with Manuel Neuer, Sven Ulreich, and Stefan Ortega

According to kicker, the recent reports that Bayern Munich is rekindling its interest in Arminia Bielefield goalkeeper Stefan Ortega are true.

While Arminia Bielefeld wants to retain Ortega, the Bavarians are in contact with his Bielefeld over the steady goalkeeper:

Arminia Bielefeld is interested in continuing with keeper Stefan Ortega Moreno (29) in the long term. But there is potent competition lurking, which again includes FC Bayern in their search for a suitable colleague for Manuel Neuer. According to kicker information, there is currently contact between the two clubs again.

In addition, kicker is also reporting that Bayern Munich would like to lean toward a one-year contract extension with Manuel Neuer, which would see his contract end in 2024.

As for Sven Ulreich, the club has not yet held talks with the current back-up.

Bayern Munich held “informal” talks last year with Ortega per kicker, but nothing came of the discussions. Will this summer see a different outcome?