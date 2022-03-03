Report: Bayern Munich interested in Noussair Mazraoui, warming to Benjamin Pavard as center-back

Ryan Gravenberch is not the only Ajax player that Bayern Munich has its eyes on.

According to Tz reporters Mano Bonke and Philipp Kessler (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia), the Rekordmeister is scoping right-back Noussair Mazraoui as well.

The 24-year-old is deemed to be a “perfect fit” for Julian Nagelsmann’s system — which looks to feature a back-three.

Bayern Munich, however, is not alone in wanting Mazraoui, however. FC Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, and AC Milan are also rumored to be interested in the Ajax defender.

Interestingly, Bayern Munich is also starting to think that Benjamin Pavard is looking like a more serious solution to be part of the center-back rotation next season. With Pavard, Lucas Hernandez, and Dayot Upamecano, the club would not have to feel as dire a need to bring in an expensive new center-back — though, Bayern Munich looks like it is still going to work through the available players on the market.