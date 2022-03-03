Summer transfer plans becoming clear for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s plans for the summer transfer window are becoming more clear according to a report from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg.

In a series of tweets (text extracted below), Plettenberg laid out the latest news:

Due to the recent problems, Nagelsmann and the bosses agree that the defense urgently needs to be strengthened for the coming season. The focus of transfers is on this part of the team. Update #Frimpong: There is currently no contact. At most, there are reports of a loose interest. Update #Ortega: Some people in charge already wanted to get him last summer. (Karl-Heinz) Rummenigge in particular was a big fan. (Stefan) Ortega has not yet made a decision. #Sabitzer and his management are not going crazy yet. They are all hoping for a breakthrough. Loan possible in summer: (Josip) Stanisic, (Malik) Tillmann (HSV asked for him in winter). Sale possible: (Marc) Roca, (Bouna) Sarr, (Omar) Richards. Totally open: (Tanguy) Nianzou.

