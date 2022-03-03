Summer transfer plans becoming clear for Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich’s plans for the summer transfer window are becoming more clear according to a report from Sky’s Florian Plettenberg.
In a series of tweets (text extracted below), Plettenberg laid out the latest news:
Due to the recent problems, Nagelsmann and the bosses agree that the defense urgently needs to be strengthened for the coming season. The focus of transfers is on this part of the team.
Update #Frimpong: There is currently no contact. At most, there are reports of a loose interest. Update #Ortega: Some people in charge already wanted to get him last summer. (Karl-Heinz) Rummenigge in particular was a big fan. (Stefan) Ortega has not yet made a decision.
#Sabitzer and his management are not going crazy yet. They are all hoping for a breakthrough. Loan possible in summer: (Josip) Stanisic, (Malik) Tillmann (HSV asked for him in winter). Sale possible: (Marc) Roca, (Bouna) Sarr, (Omar) Richards. Totally open: (Tanguy) Nianzou.
BFW Analysis
- It is clear that there are some defensive deficiencies and losing Niklas Süle will not help. Dayot Upamecano has been up-and-down, while Benjamin Pavard has played mostly at right-back, so the shift to a back-three might require some new additions. It is clear that the Bavarians are desperately seeking at least one more central defender, but have not had much luck in procuring one as of yet.
- The Jeremie Frimpong news came out of nowhere and while it makes positional sense, the finances might not align — if the reports are even true.
- The quest for Ortega is puzzling. Bayern Munich is hesitant to make many purchases, but would spend a transfer fee on a back-up goalkeeper?
- Sabitzer is an interesting case. His move has been a failure so far, but his talent is tantalizing enough to try and make it work again next season. Will the former RB Leipzig star have enough patience to hang around?
- Loans for Stanisic and Tillman would not be shocking. Stanisic seems to have fallen out of favor and Tillman’s pathway to playing time is blocked in every direction.
- Sarr, Roca, and Richards have barely played since being acquired, but Richards could be in line to be part of Bayern Munich’s new “selling club” philosophy. Young and talented, Richards could probably find a home in someone’s starting XI and Bayern Munich would stand to make a profit after acquiring Richards for free last summer.
- As for Nianzou, the young Frenchman has looked extremely green in his appearances this season and probably needs to go on loan to get more game time elsewhere.
