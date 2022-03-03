Robert Lewandowski riffs on going for a 10th Bundesliga title with Bayern Munich, the Champions League, and more

With their 1-0 win over Eintracht Frankfurt and Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw with FC Augsburg over the weekend, Bayern Munich has opened up an eight point cushion at the top of the Bundesliga table after 24 matches played. Expectedly, Robert Lewandowski currently tops the chase for the prestigious Torjagerkanone, having already found the back of the net 28 times in the league this season. Across all competitions, he’s tallied a total of 39 goals from a total of 33 appearances across all competitions and shows no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Lewandowski is the subject of discussion at Bayern with his current contract set to expire next summer, as it’s unclear when, exactly, the club will begin negotiations for a new contract for their star man. However, Lewandowski himself isn’t too worried about that at the moment, as he’s mainly focused on winning the Bundesliga and Champions League with Bayern this season. He spoke about those ambitions in a recent video interview with Telefoot (via Sport.PL).

“Winning a tenth league title in 10 years is something historic. In the future, people will say, ‘Wow. Who was that group? Who was in it?’ We have a chance to be the first team to do this in the Bundesliga,” Lewandowski said of Bayern being close to securing their tenth consecutive Bundesliga title. The rough patch that Bayern recently went through with the VfL Bochum loss, draw with RB Salzburg (Champions League), and poor first half against SpVgg Greuther Fürth seem to be a thing of the past despite Julian Nagelsmann taking some criticism for his personnel decisions and usage of the back three system.

At the 2021 Ballon d’Or ceremony, Lewandowski controversially lost out to Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina’s Lionel Messi, but he did receive the “striker of the year” award, which was seemingly invented as a means to not completely rub salt in the wound of not winning the Ballon d’Or itself. While he might still very well feel hard done by after a record-breaking 2020/21 season, Lewandowski humbly said that he’s just honored to have been ranked just behind Messi. “The fact that I was put together with Lionel Messi shows how good the season was. When you finish second behind Messi, you can call yourself a winner,” he explained.

After breezing through the group stages with flying colors, Bayern struggled to a labored 1-1 draw with RB Salzburg in the first leg of the round of 16 in the Champions League. They were still without both Manuel Neuer and Leon Goretzka for said leg, but Bayern is the clear favorite to advance from this tie and also one of the favorites to go on and win the whole thing for the second time in three seasons. “We are the favorites to win the LM (Champions League). If we maintain our form, we have a good chance for success,” Lewandowski said. They will have to perform far better than they did in Salzburg, but they’ve looked more themselves with the recent wins over SpVgg Greuther Fürth and Eintracht Frankfurt.