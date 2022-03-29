Bavarian Podcast Works: Postgame Show — Netherlands 1-1 Germany (Review)

It was an international friendly but it didn’t feel like it at times as Germany faced the Netherlands on their home turf in Amsterdam. Two former Bayern Munich coaches went head to head and ended up sharing spoils and both teams came out of the match with pros and cons to consider. Unlike with the Israel match, there was plenty to discuss this time.

Here are our talking points from the game:

Hansi Flick surprises everyone by not going with a back-three after using it against Israel.

How GOOD is Jamal Musiala? Just a loooong monologue on the amazing qualities of Germany’s golden boy.

Should Musiala displace Leon Goretzka from the starting XI? A question for both Bayern and Germany.

Reviewing the rest of the good performances — Leroy Sane, Thomas Muller, Timo Werner, and Nico Schlotterbeck.

Now looking at the bad — Florian Neuhaus, Julian Draxler, and Julian Brandt. Yikes.

Why Germany is nowhere near as deep as France and Hansi Flick should change up his selection decisions.

Changes that Hansi can make to the lineup for the Nations League, potentially putting Niklas Sule at right-back.

David Raum didn’t look anywhere near as hot as he did against Israel — who will be the starting LB at Qatar?

