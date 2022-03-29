Match awards from Germany’s 1-1 draw against the Netherlands

Jersey swap: Frankie de Jong

De Jong was the best Dutch player on the pitch, as he bossed the midfield. He was vital for the Netherlands tonight, as he made the key pass for the equalizer in the second half. Frankie also made a couple of impressive dribbles and made space for counter-attacks. His defensive efforts also helped his team greatly.

Der Kaiser: Manuel Neuer

Germany’s defense wasn’t at its best tonight. Every player in the backline made at least one big mistake, except the captain. Manuel Neuer was quite good tonight and did what he could to defend his goal. Yes, he conceded a goal but he couldn’t do much about it. Neuer made a few good saves and a couple of successful run-outs. He was calm on the ball and generally had a calming presence on Germany’s unsure defense.

Fußballgott: Jamal Musiala

Bayern Munich’s youngster continued playing in the midfield. The position that Julian Nagelsmann is grooming him for seems to suit Jamal. Hansi Flick also believes that he is capable of playing as a number ‘8’. Musiala proved tonight that he has what it takes to be a solid central midfielder and was quite an asset for Germany’s squad. He was marked heavily tonight, but Musiala managed to escape from his opponents on numerous occasions. His dribbles were quite impressive, but he was also very physical tonight. He got into duels but managed to win most of them, as he seems to be getting stronger.

Der Bomber: Timo Werner

Although, in my opinion, Germany’s attackers weren’t that good tonight, one of the best was Werner. He was constantly trying to find spaces for runs, but when you are marked by Virgil van Dijk it’s hard to have an impact on the match. Werner managed to find himself in a couple of great chances, most notably when he hit the bar in the first half. Besides that, he was very active up front, and was constantly moving around. Werner combined well with the rest of his teammates, and at times it was a sight to behold.

Meister of the Match: Thomas Muller

The Raumdeuter was without a doubt the best player on the pitch for Germany. He was constantly pressing the opposing backline and was moving around and trying to steal the ball away from the Dutch players. Muller also combined well with his teammates and was one of the driving attacking forces for Germany. He had a great combination with Leroy Sane in the first half when he found his teammate with a chipped pass, but Sane didn’t hit the target. At the very end of the first half, Bayern’s attacking midfielder managed to score, after the ball was deflected to him. He played the full 90 minutes and defended well when the Netherlands started to press in the last 30 minutes. All in all, a great match for Muller!

