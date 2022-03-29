Erik ten Hag full of praise for Hansi Flick ahead of Germany vs. Netherlands

Former Bayern Munich head coach and current coach of the German national team, Hansi Flick will be taking on the Netherlands tonight in a friendly fixture. Ahead of the game, Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag showered praise over Flick for his work with the national setup as well as with Bayern Munich. With Flick at the helm and under leadership of the likes of Manuel Neuer and Thomas Müller, Ten Hag believes Germany are very strong contenders for the 2022 World Cup.

Despite the game being only a friendly, Ten Hag was pumped for the upcoming clash in Amsterdam.

“Germany against the Netherlands - that’s a big game. We are neighbors and rivals, the great soccer history of both nations makes the appeal of this game,” said Ten Hag. “It’s only a test match, but this classic is always special.”

Ten Hag himself was a potential candidate for the Bayern job after the Bavarians parted ways with Niko Kovac. The Dutchman’s two-year stint with Bayern’s second team has forged a lasting bond with Ten Hag stating in an interview in 2019 that Bayern was still in his heart and he was comfortable working in Munich.

Hansi Flick, like Ten Hag is a coach that loves to work with young players and help them realise their potential. Hansi also has incredible experience at the highest level, especially with the national setup, working under Joachim Low as assistant coach for Germany from 2006 to 2014. At club level, he took over the reigns from assistant coach to head coach at Bayern Munich as the caretaker for the 2019 season. This was followed by a breathtaking and record-breaking period at club level seeing Bayern win the sextuple for the first time in club history and only the second time in football.

“Hansi Flick has built his whole coaching career well. He gave a lot to German soccer, even under Joachim Löw,” said Ten Hag. “What he achieved at Bayern by winning the Champions League was simply outstanding. I have a good feeling about him. Something great can happen between Hansi Flick and the national team.”

Hansi decided to take up the national job when it became available after Germany’s exit from the Euros, quitting Bayern with two years still left in his contract but nothing left to conquer. Now with a revamped German side under Hansi, Die Mannschaft looks to lift the 2022 world cup. So far, Hansi has a 100 percent win record, winning all his eight games. With a good blend of young and experienced players, Ten hag strongly believes in Germany’s chances in Qatar.

“When Thomas Müller and Manuel Neuer declare the goal of winning the World Cup, you should take that seriously,” said the Ajax manager. “After all, they have already been world champions and can assess it well. The World Cup title is possible for Germany. The team has excellent potential in my eyes.”