Bayern Munich reloads “super offer” for Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui as transfer competition with FC Barcelona intensifies

Bayern Munich and FC Barcelona are headed for a increasingly competitive transfer window as the clubs have several common targets in their crosshairs. Ajax’s Noussair Mazraoui is one such player coveted by both the European giants. With the 24 year-old’s contract with Ajax expiring this summer, neither club will want to let up the young defender groomed in a football style highly compatible with their own. Per a report by Sky (via Mundo Deportivo), Bayern have a significant advantage over the Catalans to sign the Moroccan and have submitted a “super offer” to Mazraoui.

After signing Andreas Christensen, Mazraoui is the latest Bayern target that Barcelona are keenly interested in, while keep a close eye on Bayern’s star striker Lewandowski’s situation at the same time.

Bayern and Barcelona are two clubs who despite having their unique styles, have some common fundamentals to their game such as dominating possession, playing in the opposition’s half more than their own etc. To accomplish this, they need players that are strong in possession and technically astound and hence running into common targets shouldn’t be a surprise.

Mazraoui will be a long-term solution for Bayern’s persisting right back problem. He is strong in possession and well suited to play the high intensity style of football at Bayern. The Bavarians have upped the ante in a reloaded bid surpassing the previous offer of 10 million per annum. Maz is not only capable of solving the right-back issue, but also well equipped to be the right wing-back needed to sustain Nagelsmann’s back three and hence will be an important move for the Bavarians.