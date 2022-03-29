Donald Schmuck: Goofy pundit says Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski only scores because of “Mickey Mouse” League

When it comes to bad takes, former Aston Villa player Gabby Agbonlahor has a never-ending supply.

When speaking to talkSPORT, Agbonlahor said that it is unfair to compare the scoring of Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane to Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski

“I feel that Lewandowski is an outstanding striker,” Agbonlahor said. “His numbers are crazy but, like we said, he’s playing in the ‘Mickey Mouse’ league. Compare that to the Premier League with Harry Kane, how many goals has he scored in the Premier League? Put Harry Kane in that Bayern Munich frontline, how many does he score?”

Answer: Not as many as Lewandowski.

Agbonlahor’s over simplification in analyzing Lewandowski’s performance is standard fare for Premier League hot take artists.

For this season, Kane has 22 goals and six assists in 41 games across all competitions, while Lewandowski has amassed 45 goals and four assists in 37 games across all competitions — including the Champions League. Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur side flamed out against powerhouses like Stade Rennais, NS Mura, and Vitesse in the Europe Conference League.

“Hot dog!”