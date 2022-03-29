Netherlands vs Germany: Lineups are out! Muller, Sane, and the Chelsea strikers start!

One hour until kickoff: We have lineups! So in terms of Bayern Munich players, we’ve got Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller, Jamal Musiala, and Leroy Sane on the pitch. Chelsea have the next most representation with Timo Werner, Kai Havertz, and Antonio Rudiger. Can this team beat the Netherlands? Only time will tell.

Only a few more days left until the international break is over, but we have one final big Germany game before the business end of the club season can kick off. Two former Bayern Munich coaches clash as Hansi Flick faces off against Louis van Gaal at the Amsterdam Arena in, well ... Amsterdam.

Flick is set to feature many more of his usual starters in this game, with Thomas Muller, Leroy Sane, and Manuel Neuer all set to return to the squad while Jamal Musiala retains a starting spot in midfield. They’ll likely join the Chelsea trio of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, and Antonio Rudiger to round out the core of the squad, around which players like David Raum and Nico Schlotterbeck will be expected to slot in. Games between Germans and the Dutch are always exciting, so this promises to be a tasty affair.

While you’re waiting for the game, why not check out our podcast? We did a full preview of the game there. Listen to it below or at this link.

Match Info

Location: Amsterdam Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Time: 8:45 pm CEST

TV/streaming: ESPN+, Find Your Country

