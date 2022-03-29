Bayern Munich’s Christopher Scott could be pondering future with Celtic or Brentford

Sky journalist Florian Plettenberg tweeted out some very interesting news regarding Bayern Munich prospect Christopher Scott.

Scott, who has not appeared in a game for the first team this season, has tallied six goals and two assists in 13 games for Bayern Munich II.

That work, however, is not enticing the 19-year-old to stick around the Rekordmeister.

Scott’s representatives are reportedly talking to Bayern Munich about a contract extension, but the player is not overly thrilled with the lack of first team playing time he has gotten in Bavaria — or that could be available to him in the future.

Instead, Scott could be eyeing up a move to either Celtic or Brentford:

News on Christopher Scott: His agent met FCB officials a few days ago. #FCBayern want to extend beyond 2022, club an pull an option but he wants to play regularly. Talks with Brentford & Celtic! Pictures and more details now in our show #TransferUpdate live at Sky!

It is unclear if Scott has any substantial value on the transfer market, so it looks like Bayern Munich could lose another well-regarded prospect for free.