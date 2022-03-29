Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski back in team training for Poland after knee scare

Robert Lewandowski missed out on Poland’s recently 1-1 friendly draw vs. Scotland with a knock to his knee, but thankfully, it looks like he’s back in full team training and should be ready for the all important World Cup qualifying playoff match against Sweden, per Abendzeitung.

Lewandowski had experienced discomfort in his knee during a training session with Poland last week, raising the alarm bells as he had to end that session early. For the time being, he had been training only individually, just as he had been for a brief period with Bayern in the buildup to the Union Berlin win. As far as everything looks now, though, he has resumed full team training with Poland and there is nothing standing in the way of him being in the starting lineup to take on Sweden to try and stamp Poland’s place in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Because of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Poland’s originally scheduled first round playoff qualifier had been cancelled, giving them a bye to the final qualifying playoff round.

For Bayern fans, this is as much of a concern as it is a sigh of relief. It was around this time last year that Lewandowski injured his knee and wound up missing Bayern’s two massive legs against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. During that stretch, he also missed four Bundesliga matches in Bayern’s run-in to their ninth consecutive Meisterschale.

This came a season after another historic treble for Bayern when Lewandowski was fortuitously aided by the two-month break as a result of the coronavirus pandemic breaking out. During that time, he was able to recover from a knee capsule problem that otherwise would’ve kept him out of action for a considerable spell, including a Der Klassiker installment and the Champions League quarter-finals onward.