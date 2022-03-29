Germany coach Hansi Flick looking forward to Netherlands match

Germany manager Hansi Flick is looking forward to seeing his boys take on Louis van Gaal’s Dutch side.

“All players who are here are available. We’re all looking forward to the game and I’m particularly looking forward to seeing Louis van Gaal again. I’ve heard a lot of positive things about him and the way he changed football at FC Bayern,” said Flick (as captured by Twitter account @iMiaSanMia).

Van Gaal and Flick both had the pleasure of coaching Thomas Müller at Bayern Munich and Germany’s manager indicated how important it is to have a player like Müller on the squad.

“As long as Thomas is performing, he actually always plays. He gives a lot to the team on the pitch. He leads by example and supports the team. For us coaches, he’s an extended arm,” said Flick during his press conference.

Hilariously, Joshua Kimmich called Flick in the middle of the coach’s media obligations. Flick, of course, handled it with aplomb.

“Now Joshua Kimmich is calling,” Flick said with a laughs. “I will text him that I’ll call back later.”