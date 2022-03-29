Daily Schmankerl: Bayern Munich potentially losing Marcel Sabitzer, Corentin Tolisso; Bayern optimistic for Noussair Mazraoui; Robert Lewandowski “dreams” of Real Madrid, not FC Barcelona; West Ham United eyeing Joshua Zirkzee; and MORE!

Bayern Munich is likely not going to be looking at any wingers in the transfer market, unless Serge Gnabry is sold off this summer. Funny enough, the club’s coaching staff wants to keep Gnabry and midfielder Corentin Tolisso, but Tolisso’s situation is very much in doubt.

In addition, the noise keeps getting louder that Marcel Sabitzer could leave this summer:

Bayern remain on the market for a midfielder, a right-back and a centre-back. Regarding the wings, the club doesn't see a need for reinforcements as long as Gnabry stays. With Sané, Coman, Musiala and Gnabry, the team is well equipped in the position. Bayern's coaching staff want to keep Serge Gnabry as well as Corentin Tolisso. However, a deal for Ryan Gravenberch would likely mean the end of Tolisso's time at Bayern. Marcel Sabitzer, who hasn't lived up to the expectations, could also leave Bayern this summer.

There is some optimism that Bayern Munich will be able to convince Ajax star Noussair Mazraoui to join the club:

BILD chief reporter Tobi Altschäffl suggests that Bayern Munich are still very optimistic about drawing Mazraoui away from Spain and that while he is high on Barcelona’s priority list, negotiations are still not advanced. This news comes less than a week after corroborating reports from other sources in Germany that the Bundesliga giants are trying to hijack Barcelona’s approaches for the 24-year-old.

According to reports out of Spain, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski still dreams of Real Madrid — even if FC Barcelona is seeking to acquire him:

While Barcelona are ready to provide him with just that, a report from AS claims that Lewandowski harbours dreams of playing for their arch-rivals Real Madrid. The report states that the Poland international has always wanted to play for Los Blancos and has instructed his agent, Pini Zahavi, to explore the possibility of a transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer. However, the former Borussia Dortmund striker is aware that any move to Real Madrid this summer will be difficult considering that they already have Karim Benzema and are planning to sign Kylian Mbappe as well as Erling Haaland.

After Bayern Munich trounced Union Berlin 4-0 last weekend, the squad headed off for an international break. While some players reported to their respective countries for duty, some others are working to get healthy for the stretch run of the season.

This break could not have come at a better time for the Bavarians — especially because there was ample for us to discuss, even without a game on the docket. Here is what we have on tap for this week’s podcast:

The good timing of the international break for Bayern Munich, Germany’s slate of games, and why it will still be interesting to watch.

Why Oliver Kahn’s new hands-on approach was needed and why a cup of coffee or a pint of beer are always a god way to strengthen relationships.

Liverpool and FC Barcelona’s interest in Robert Lewandowski and why Bayern Munich should be wary of what Jurgen Klopp can offer (not just a big salary).

Marcel Sabitzer’s uncertain future and why it might make sense for both sides to move on.

Why Bayern Munich should pass on Ajax’s Ryan Gravenberch and start pushing money toward positions that the club has a more pertinent need for next season.

West Ham United is once again eyeing Joshua Zirkzee:

West Ham could be given the opportunity to sign Joshua Zirkzee from Bayern Munich. He has also laid on nine assists and it seems as though Bayern could now look to sell the 20-year-old at the end of the season, as his current contract is set to expire in 2023. Zirkzee has previously been linked with a potential move to the Hammers, with boss David Moyes said to be keeping an eye on his development. Now, though, Bild reports that Bayern could ask for as little as £4.1m to let him leave, given that he is currently well behind Robert Lewandowski in the pecking order.

Borussia Dortmund is facing a future without Erling Haaland and BVB is is looking to find a scoring force for the future. It appears that Dortmund has its eyes on former Bayern Munich prospect Maurice Krattenmacher:

According to Bild, Borussia Dortmund should now be interested in a young player from Germany. 16-year-old Maurice Krattenmacher plays for SpVgg Unterhaching and is considered one of the most exciting talents in his age group. The offensive player is currently the top scorer in the B-Junior Bundesliga season south/southwest with 21 goals in 17 games. In addition, Krattenmacher recently scored 3-0 against Georgia for the U17 national team. Until the end of 2016, the goalscorer played in the youth team of FC Bayern.

It seems like former Philadelphia Union star Brenden Aaronson is going to make Red Bull Salzburg a lot of money:

Update #Aaronson: He still wants to leave Salzburg in summer. Negotiations with Leeds are still ongoing. RB rejected offers from #LUFC in winter. But they still want him! It is said that Leeds is the favourite. Price tag: €25-30m. No release clause. Big talent! @SkySports — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) March 28, 2022

I’m a little surprised that Bundesliga clubs have not gotten involved with Aaronson as of yet. I figured RB Leipzig would chase him hard given the connection to Salzburg, but money could be an issue for all Germany teams at this point.

We’re halfway done with the international break and there’s not much for Bayern Munich fans to talk about at the moment. Good thing Germany exists, or we’d have to cancel this podcast. Hansi Flick just beat Israel 2-0 with a bunch of fringe players on the National Team, and with it being a World Cup year and the Netherlands game left to play, there’s a lot to talk about. Of course, there were some transfer rumors too.

In this episode, Tom and Ineednoname discuss: