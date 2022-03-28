Report: Bayern Munich considering RB Leipzig’s Christopher Nkunku, Ajax’s Antony if Serge Gnabry leaves

According to a report from Sport1, Bayern Munich is already lining up contingency plans should it not be able to reach an agreement on a new contract for Serge Gnabry:

According to SPORT1 information, FC Bayern is dealing with Christopher Nkunku from Bundesliga competitor RB Leipzig! Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann is still hoping for a contract extension for his favorite Gnabry, but also thinks highly of RB’s versatile offensive star. Both worked successfully together in Leipzig for two years. The price tag is around 70 million euros. A sum that could only be raised if Gnabry went for a similar amount. Although he still wants to stay with Bayern, he does not want to back down from his financial demands. Like Leroy Sané and Kingsley Coman, the 26-year-old demands a gross annual salary of over 15 million euros.

Nkunku, however, is the only player on Bayern Munich’s radar. Ajax forward Antony is also an option:

According to SPORT1 information, Bayern squad planners Hasan Salihamidzic and Marco Neppe have another alternative to Gnabry in mind with Brazilian international Antony.

Antony would seemingly be a cheaper option than Nkunku, but both players might cost more than Bayern Munich is comfortable paying right now.