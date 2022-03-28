Germany Watch: Julian Draxler might be leaving PSG this summer

At one point Julian Draxler was once one of the brightest young German stars and also linked to Bayern Munich. After starting off his career with a successful time at FC Schalke 04, Draxler earned himself a transfer to VfL Wolfsburg where he found success before earning the big move to Paris Saint-Germain. Shortly after arriving in Paris, the Parisians made the move for Neymar, locking up the left-wing position and pushing Draxler down in the pecking order.

Since Neymar and more world-class talent have joined PSG, it has become harder and harder for the German to break into PSG’s lineup. Draxler receives very limited playing time as a result and without consistent play time, it can become extremely hard to find your groove and get comfortable.

Julian Draxler: "I'm still convinced I have the quality for this team. What I need is to have rhythm. My situation is not easy, I have to play more games. Leaving PSG in the summer? We'll see" [@kerry_hau] pic.twitter.com/QpkGutMaAV — Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) March 26, 2022

Draxler has spoken out about his situation and says that his situation is not easy. Draxler stated that he has to play more games and is aware that he will need to leave Paris to find those minutes. “Leaving PSG in the summer? We’ll see”, Draxler told Sport1.

Where should Draxler move this summer?