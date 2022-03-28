Report: Serge Gnabry not feeling appreciated at Bayern Munich

According to a report from kicker, we might be able to add Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry to the list of players who have felt underappreciated or disrespected of late.

Gnabry wants to work out a contract and remain in Bavaria, but also does not like that his contract is currently taking a back seat to a new deal for players like Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller, and Robert Lewandowski:

The contract of Serge Gnabry (26) ends in the summer of 2023. For the German international, the question of an extension is also about appreciation. He doesn’t like the fact that otherwise the talk is mainly about Neuer, Müller and Lewandowski and that he himself is often not mentioned. But Gnabry would like to stay in Munich, and he is also a player who fits in well with FC Bayern and the team structure. A departure in the summer to generate a transfer fee would therefore be surprising.

Twitter account @iMiaSanMia captured more context on what some of the issues might be:

Gnabry’s inconsistent performances haven’t gone unnoticed within the bosses. The player himself is aware. Several talks took place between him and Nagelsmann. The club wants more consistency from Gnabry. It is said that he’s not young anymore and has to show maturity. The situation is taking its toll on Gnabry and is even showing in his recent dip in performance on the pitch, which hasn’t gone unnoticed among the club’s bosses. Gnabry’s priority is to stay in Munich where he’s playing his best friends. But an agreement is not in sight. Should Bayern not reach an agreement with Gnabry, they would need a replacement. A player in the same position at the same level would cost a lot of money. An extension with Gnabry - even with a pay rise - would represent the cheaper option

In absorbing all of the information above, it does seems that both Gnabry and Bayern Munich eventually want to work out a deal, but Gnabry — allegedly — also feels he should be in the same salary scale as Leroy Sane and Kingsley Coman. Can Bayern Munich keep another player with a salary of €15 million (or more)?